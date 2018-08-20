J&K Graduate Engineers Association calls on Shah

Srinagar, Aug 19 :
A deputation of all J&K Graduate Engineers Association Civil led by its State President Er. Gandeep Pargal on Saturday met Farooq Ahmad Shah, IAS, Secretary PHE/I&FC in Jammu and projected the various issues of Graduate Engineers.
The Secretary was apprised of the issues including is Filling of all the vacant posts by way of Promotions strictly as per Engineering Gazetted Service Rules, Regularization of services of Engineers at all levels with one time relaxation of APRs and on the basis of Integrity certificate as done by other departments in the past to boost the morale of subordinate staff, Review of Engineering Cadre, issuance of SRO for Release of Running grades for in service Graduate Engineers at par with Doctors as agreed upon by previous Cabinet, Issuance of clarification of Junior Engineers grade, Enhancement of fixed T.A of Junior Engineer, stopping of illegal promotions in few departments, granting of PB-IV to Superintending Engineers as per the directions of Supreme Court.
It was apprised that after a long struggle, Engineers were assured of granting Running grades/Assured career progression (ACP) at par with Doctors in the floor of the house of State Assembly but during the Cabinet Meeting, Engineers were step motherly treated by giving PB-III after putting in 20 years of Gazetted Service whereas Doctors are placed in PB-IV after putting in 20 years of Gazetted Service and same needs to be corrected while issuance of said SRO.
Time Scale and Pay Scale needs to be kept same for Engineers as have been given to Doctors/Veterinary Doctors/BAMS/BUMS. A number of posts of A.Es, A.E.Es, XENs, SEs and Chief Engineers are lying vacant in Hydraulic since long and needs to be filled in on fast track basis for removing stagnation at different levels.
Miserable condition of Graduate Engineers of the state was highlighted and told that how eagerly Engineers are waiting for their first ever confirmation as Assistant Engineer for the last 17 years. Many of them are retiring now as unconfirmed and in Junior Engineers Grade. Due to delay in promotion at all levels, many posts are filled up by allied Engineering Departments as per their own convenience.
Engineering Cadre was last time reviewed in 1987 but during the last 31 years, lot of expansion have occurred in various Departments due to creation of new Administrative Units and Districts but Engineering Cadre has not been reviewed proportionality due to which problem is generated in promotions as well as regularization of Services of Engineers and has become demoralizing factor for Engineers. Now, Engineering Cadre needs to be reviewed.
Superintending Engineers at present are placed in PB-III but Supreme Court in its Judgment has granted them PB-IV which needs to be implemented in letter and spirit. Shah had very patient hearing to all the projected problems and assured that just demands of Graduate Engineers will be fulfilled and rules will be also taken up into consideration.
Representations highlighting various demands were handed over to Secretary in person.
Prominent among those from association who accompanied the delegation included Er. Mujib Tak(State Patron), Z.A. Malik, Er. Sumesh Hangloo, Er. Rajinder Bali, Er.Vikram Dogra and many others. Besides, Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers from various departments were also present. (KNS)