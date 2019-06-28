JK Govt to study Kerala houseboat waste management model

June 28, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

12-member committee to tour south State from June 29 to July 1

A 12-member delegation from Kashmir is touring Kerala to study the waste management model of their houseboats and drainage facilities in different lakes.

Two officers each from Directorate of Tourism Kashmir, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) and eight other members from Houseboat Owners Association will study how houseboats are treating the waste from June 29 to July 1.

Kerala is known for its backwaters, a network of canals similar to Dal and Nigeen Lakes which house over 800 houseboats.

Deputy Director Registration at Directorate of Tourism Kashmir Syed Shabir Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that the visit will help the members get an understanding of the sanitation facilities and the overall impact of houseboats on the lakes.

“We will study their waste management and other facilities used to keep water bodies clean. We will see if such mechanism can be implemented here,” said Shabir.

President Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association Abdul Hamid Wangnoo said a committee of 12 members has been formed under the High Court directions that will tour Kerala to get the first hand information on the functioning of houseboats in the lakes.

He said houseboats in Kerala are movable “unlike our houseboats which are moored to one place only”.

“Still, we will visit the place and see different facilities," he said.

A paper titled Water Quality assessments of Dal Lake, Jammu & Kashmir published in the International Journal of Scientific And Engineering Research in December 2017 reveals that 1,200 houseboats alone dump about 9,000 metric tonnes of waste into the lake in a year.

It further says 15 major drains empty into the lake bringing along 18.2 tonnes of phosphorous and 25 tonnes of inorganic nitrogen nutrients.

Another research report published in November 2017, Status of Pollution Level in Dal Lake of Jammu and Kashmir estimates that besides nitrates and phosphates, about 80,000 tonnes of silt get deposited in the lake every year.