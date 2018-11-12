JK Govt to establish rehabilitation homes for mentally ill

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir government is mulling to establish two separate rehabilitation homes for mentally ill.
Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Farooq Ahmad Lone, told Rising Kashmir that the rehabilitation homes will be initially functional in rented accommodation and in near future government would begin the construction of the buildings—in the twin cities--Srinagar and Jammu of the State.
“It is for those mentally ill patients who have been cured and are homeless or for whose families have abandoned them and have no one to take care,” he said.
The rehabilitation homes will initially function in rented accommodation identified by the department.
In Srinagar, it has identified two rented building at Saida Kadal near the Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (IMHANS) for such patients where they will get all the facilities.
“We have asked for the identification of land to construct buildings for the rehabilitation homes and the process will be started simultaneously to make them functional. It will take some time to complete the plan,” Lone said.
This is for the first time that government has taken such an initiative. The psychiatry patients who are now fit remain with chronic patients due to lack of rehabilitation at IMHANS.
Medical Superintendent, IMHANS, Dr Ajaz Ahmad said due to lack of rehabilitation such patients remain exposed to more problems.
“They are mentally fit and have a right to live a peaceful life. At rehabilitation home, they would be provided skill training so that they would live a normal life and earn themselves,” he said.
Ahmad, who has been asked to send the patients to the rehabilitation home said they have about 20 persons including four outside females who want to go back home but due to poor family support they can’t send them back to their families.
According to doctors, confinement can cause depression among such patients. They said such patients lack supervision at home and again land in mental disorder.
“There is a misconception among people that they are a threat to the society which is not true,” they said.
A doctor at IMHANS said the increasing numbers of patients who are now normal are a burden for the hospital, the only institute for mental health in Kashmir.
In association with the social welfare department, IMHANS is planning to send the mentally ill patients to the rehabilitation home in shifts—where caregivers will treat and help them to live normal life.
Associate Professor at IMHANS, Dr Zaid Ahmad Wani, said in the past three years they have rejoined seven abandoned patients with their families.
“One was from Uttarakhand, another from Gujarat, another from Kargil, two local girls and a middle aged Srinagar resident,” he said.
Wani said they are facing multiple issues in tracing whereabouts of patients suffering from serious mental illnesses especially those who are from outside Kashmir.
In April this year, a mentally ill mechanical engineer of Tamil Nadu, was sent back to home after treatment from the psychiatry hospital. Due to poverty his family had refused to take him back home.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com