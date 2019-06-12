JK Govt terminates services of PPs, APPs

June 12, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Committee to recommend names for fresh selections

The government has terminated services of all Public Prosecutors (APs) and Additional Public Prosecutors (APPs) working in various courts in Jammu and Kashmir while a committee has been constituted to make recommendations for the fresh selections of APS and APPs.

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub- (1) of section 492 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Samvat, 1989 read with sub rule (3) of rule 21 of the Jammu and Kashmir Law Officers (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2016, the Government hereby terminates the services of all the Public Prosecutors/ Additional Public Prosecutors working in various Courts across the State, with immediate effect,” reads a notification issued by department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on Tuesday.

All concerned senior Prosecuting Officers/ Chief Prosecuting Officers of the Police Department shall look after the criminal work in the respective Principal Sessions Courts/ Additional Sessions Courts, till further orders, the notification states.

In a separate order, the government has constituted a three-member committee for the selection of candidates for appointment as Aps and APPs on contractual basis.

“Sanction is accorded to the constitution of a selection committee consisting of the following officers to making recommendations for selection of Prosecutors/Additional Public Prosecutors contractual basis in in the State in terms of Jammu and Kashmir Law officers (Appointment and conditio0ns of service) rules 2016,” reads the order.

The committee comprises Ld. Advocate General J&K as Chairman, Manoj Kumar Pandit, and special secretary to Government (Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs) and Director Prosecution, J&K as its members.

The Committee shall be serviced by Ashish Gupta, Deputy Legal Remembrancer who may be co- opted as member of the Committee, the order states.

It says, the Committee may devise a mechanism for making recommendations for selection of Public Prosecutors/Additional Pubic Prosecutors.

“The committee shall complete the process of recommendation of names for engaging Prosecutors/Additional Public Prosecutors within a period of 15 days from the date of issuance of order for placing the same before the competent authority,” reads the order issued on Tuesday.