J&K govt reconstitutes panel on prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace

AgenciesSrinagar
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday accorded sanction for the reconstitution of the Complaint Committee under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
Secretary of Higher Education department Sarita Chauhan has been appointed as Chairperson, while Special Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department Kusum Badyal, Section Officer, Industries & Commerce Department, Nuzhat Shah are its members, an official Spokesman said.
A representative of an NGO will be nominated by the Social Welfare Department and a person will be co-opted by the Chairperson as another member.
The Committee shall register and enquire into and dispose of the complaints, if any, of sexual harassment against women employees of the Civil Secretariat.
The committee shall submit to the Government in General Administration Department, its report on each complaint received by it regarding sexual harassment against women employee (s) of the Secretariat for consideration of the Government; and quarterly/annual reports about the total number of complaints received, enquired by and action taken on the same.