About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 17, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

JK Govt ready for LA polls in June if GoI provides adequate forces

The Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are possible in June if Government of India (GoI) provides required paramilitary forces to the State administration, a top official said.
The official told Rising Kashmir that the State administration is ready to facilitate the holding of the Assembly polls as early as possible keeping in view Amarnath Yatra and other events.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced schedule for Lok Sabha elections but did not announce any dates for J&K Assembly polls citing security concerns.
The ECI appointed three special observers --- Noor Mohammed, Vinod Zutshi and A S Gill --- to assess the ground situation in the State.
The three observers concluded three-day visit to the State today. They held discussions with top civil and security officials and representatives of political parties to determine possibility of holding of assembly elections in the State.
The top official said the main thing about holding polls in the State is deployment of adequate paramilitary forces.
“It is important how many Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies will be provided to the State government by the GoI and on what time,” he said.
The official said keeping in view Amarnath yatra and other schedules, the administration would see “how to fit in” and “try to facilitate the polls as early as possible provided the security demand is met by the GoI.”
The Amarnath yatra starts from July and ends in August every year.
According to reports, the government had sought some 800 CAPF companies for conduct of the assembly polls in the State following February 14 suicide attack on CRPF bus in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF men were killed.
The deferring of Assembly polls has evoked criticism from all political parties barring BJP.
The State is currently under Presidential rule after the six-month term of Governor’s rule ended on December 19, 2018. The Governor’s rule had been imposed after the fall of PDP-BJP government in the State in June last year following withdrawal of support to Mehbooba-led government by BJP.
Before end of President's rule in June, the assembly polls need to be held in the State.
The top official said if adequate paramilitary forces are provided to the state, there would be “no reluctance” from State administration in holding assembly polls in June.
“But, it again depends upon the emerging security scenario in the state,” he said adding, “As far as the State is concerned, the security was the main concern.”
The official said the call on Assembly polls in the State would be taken by ECI.
javid@risingkashmir.com

Latest News

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Mar 16 | Agencies
PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Mar 16 | Agencies
Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Mar 16 | PTI/AFP
Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for

Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for 'anti-national' activities

Mar 16 | Agencies
Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Mar 16 | Agencies
Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Mar 16 | Taweed Ahmed
Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
PM urges supporters to take

PM urges supporters to take 'main bhi chowkidar' pledge to fight corru ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Mar 16 | Agencies
New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 17, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

JK Govt ready for LA polls in June if GoI provides adequate forces

              

The Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are possible in June if Government of India (GoI) provides required paramilitary forces to the State administration, a top official said.
The official told Rising Kashmir that the State administration is ready to facilitate the holding of the Assembly polls as early as possible keeping in view Amarnath Yatra and other events.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced schedule for Lok Sabha elections but did not announce any dates for J&K Assembly polls citing security concerns.
The ECI appointed three special observers --- Noor Mohammed, Vinod Zutshi and A S Gill --- to assess the ground situation in the State.
The three observers concluded three-day visit to the State today. They held discussions with top civil and security officials and representatives of political parties to determine possibility of holding of assembly elections in the State.
The top official said the main thing about holding polls in the State is deployment of adequate paramilitary forces.
“It is important how many Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies will be provided to the State government by the GoI and on what time,” he said.
The official said keeping in view Amarnath yatra and other schedules, the administration would see “how to fit in” and “try to facilitate the polls as early as possible provided the security demand is met by the GoI.”
The Amarnath yatra starts from July and ends in August every year.
According to reports, the government had sought some 800 CAPF companies for conduct of the assembly polls in the State following February 14 suicide attack on CRPF bus in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF men were killed.
The deferring of Assembly polls has evoked criticism from all political parties barring BJP.
The State is currently under Presidential rule after the six-month term of Governor’s rule ended on December 19, 2018. The Governor’s rule had been imposed after the fall of PDP-BJP government in the State in June last year following withdrawal of support to Mehbooba-led government by BJP.
Before end of President's rule in June, the assembly polls need to be held in the State.
The top official said if adequate paramilitary forces are provided to the state, there would be “no reluctance” from State administration in holding assembly polls in June.
“But, it again depends upon the emerging security scenario in the state,” he said adding, “As far as the State is concerned, the security was the main concern.”
The official said the call on Assembly polls in the State would be taken by ECI.
javid@risingkashmir.com

News From Rising Kashmir

;