JK Govt promises Rs 2 crore for Kerala flood relief

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 19:
Jammu Kashmir government Sunday promised an assistance of Rs 2 crore for supporting flood relief efforts underway in Kerala.
Governor Narinder Nath Vohra conveyed to Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan the decision of the J&K government to provide assistance of Rs 2 crore for supporting the flood relief efforts under way in Kerala
The Governor conveyed to the Chief Minister Kerala the sorrow and sincere sympathy of the people and government of Jammu Kashmir over the tragic loss of hundreds of lives and enormous damage to public and private properties in the worst flood crisis which Kerala has faced in the past several decades.
Governor Vohra and members of his State Administrative Council (SAC) condoled the tragic death of several hundreds of people who lost their lives in the flood fury and conveyed their sympathy for the lakhs of families who had been rendered homeless in Kerala.
Governor Vohra also announced that suitable arrangements were being urgently put in place for the public of Jammu Kashmir to contribute to the Kerala Flood Relief Fund.
The government would provide information regarding the address at which individual contributions could be sent on Monday.