JK Govt once bitten, never shy

Punjab-J&K MoU on Shahpur Kandi Dam project questionable
Former PHE minister Taj Mohiuddin terms it a blunder
Energy expert Iftikhar Drabu apprehensive about the deal, hopes elected government relooks it
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 23:
Keeping in view the bitter past experience, the recently-signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Punjab and Jammu Kashmir government on Shahpur Kandi Dam project has raised questions about its share of benefits to the State.
On September 8, the Shahpur Kandi Dam project which had been hanging for several years was signed in presence of Governor Satya Pal Malik and Punjab Water Resources Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria.
As per the agreement, Kathua and Samba and some parts of Jammu district would be benefited, as 32,000 hectares of agricultural land (80,000 acres) in the Kandi areas, upstream and downstream along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba and Kathua districts would be irrigated.
Jammu Kashmir would be provided with full quantity of water of 1150 cusecs under all circumstances subject to a ceiling of 0.69 MAF water entitled to as per the 1979 agreement.
The project would be completed by the Government of Punjab in three years and the water is expected to flow to J&K by the end of 2020.
However, with the basketful of benefits, the past experience of J&K government with Punjab has been unpleasant when it comes to benefit sharing of water reservoirs.
Shahpur Kandi Dam is actually an extension of Thein Dam built 40 years ago.
The origin of the Shahpur Kandi Dam project can be traced to a 1979 agreement between Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and J&K’s Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah for the Ranjit Sagar (Thein) Dam, to be built on the River Ravi on the border of the two states.
To optimise the utilisation of the water, a second dam was to come up at some distance downstream, at Shahpur Kandi in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.
However, after Thein Dam was built which cost J&K around Rs 12,000 crore, the State was not given its water share (1150 cusecs) as per the agreement.
After J&K insisted on its share, Punjab, doing a U-turn put a condition that unless Shahpur-Kandi unit at the tail end of the project would be build, it could not get its due share.
Keeping in view the past betrayal, the successive governments were not willing to sign any new treaty with Punjab and decided to build the Shahpur Kandi Dam at its own expenses to get all the benefits.
The State government had also been fighting to get a compensation of Rs 15,000 crore from Punjab government against violating its agreement over the water share from Thein Dam.
The J&K government was also demanding that the Shahpur Kandi Dam project would be signed according to their own terms and conditions.
Despite Punjab government’s several attempts, the adamant demands of J&K government had stalled any further work on the project.
However, in absence of elected government, Governor Satya Pal Malik wasted no time to sign the new deal with Punjab.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, former Irrigation and PHE minister, Taj Mohiuddin, who was staunchly against signing a MoU on Shahpur Kandi Dam project with Punjab during his tenure, said the present government had done a “blunder” after inking a new agreement with its neighbours.
“We had already cancelled all the previous treaties with Punjab. The 65 percent land of the Shahpur Kandi Dam is in the State. The State government had already kept a separate package in the budget for it,” he said.
Mohiuddun said the previous government had been pursuing its case to secure its rights in the Thein Dam Project, which had been persistently denied to J&K by the Punjab government.
He said in 2014-15, the government engaged a consultant to suggest an alternative way of tapping J&K’s waters from the upper reaches of the Thein Dam.
“The government has accorded approval to the execution of Rs 275 crore irrigation projects to carry waters up to Basant Pur. The department floated tenders for the intake structure and simultaneously initiated action for obtaining the environment clearance for execution of the project,” Mohiddun said.
Tired of not getting anything, Mohiuddin said he had convinced the cabinet that the only option was to evacuate State’s water share from the dam’s banks in near Satwain by a 9 km canal and connect it with the existing Ravi canal at Basantpur.
An energy sector expert, Iftikhar Drabu told Rising Kashmir that before signing a new MoU, the Governor’s administration should have settled its previous dispute on Thein Dam with the Punjab government.
“There are many apprehensions about this new deal. I hope that once there will be an elected government, they will look into this matter,” Drabu said.