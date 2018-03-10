JK Govt mulls introducing music into 35 colleges

MUSAIB MEHRAJSrinagar:
In a historic development, Jammu and Kashmir has begun the process of introducing music subjects to 35 new colleges across the State.
“Government is planning bring lot of revolutionary changes in the higher education sector. This starts with the introducing of music into 35 new colleges across the State,” Minister for Education, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari told Rising Kashmir.
“We are also planning to bring some more changes on the ground as far as the higher Education is concerned,” he said.
Asked if there was any plan with the government for introducing mass communication and journalism to some more collages across the State, Bukhari said: “Before introducing the subjects, government explores scope of its employability,” he said. “We can’t just introduce the subjects for the sake of addition of subjects to the colleges,” he added.
Bukhari further said that the government was seeking feedback from the stakeholders in order to revamp the higher education sector across the State - making it at par with the national level.
Asked if there was any proposal with the government over creating Film Institute in State - which would work on the analogy of Film and Television of India (FTII), the Education Minister said that government would definitely consider such proposals. “But again for that we have to see how we can provide job avenues to the graduates and not only just produce degree holders,” he added.
Meanwhile Principal Secretary for Higher Education, Dr. Asghar Hassan Samoon told Rising Kashmir that Higher Education Department and the Colleges will soon have the luxury of music courses.
“We are planning to introduce music as a full-fledged subject in 35 colleges across the state because music has emerged has a driving force among individuals,” Samoon said.
“We want our youth to pursue their subject of interest as this will benefit them to a greater extent. Besides we are considering vacant posts in the musical field through PSC so that field should expand and people are recruited in it,” he added.
