JK Govt gives nod to Delhi police to investigate arms license cases

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 9:
The government has accorded consent to the extension of powers and jurisdiction of the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment in the whole of the state to investigate and inquire into the cases related to issuance of arms licenses.
The government had last month ordered an inquiry by state vigilance organisation into large scale issuance of individual arms licenses in contravention of rules and banned issuing fresh arms licences.
"In pursuance of Section-6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (Act No: 25 of 1946), the Government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby accords consent, to the extension of powers and jurisdiction of the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment in the whole of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, to investigate and inquire into the offences and attempts, abetments and conspiracies in relation to or in connection with the offences in case FIR No: 11/2018 P/S VJ," the state home department said in a notification yesterday.
The notification said the Delhi Special Police Establishment will also inquire into other offences committed in the course of same transactions or arising out of the same facts.