JK Govt felicitates PM for BJP’s impressive win

‘Hope PM finds lasting solution to problems plaguing JK’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, March 3:
Minister for Works and government spokesman Naeem Akhtar on behalf of J&K Government Saturday felicitated Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for BJP’s impressive performance in three north-eastern states.
“With its latest impressive performance in the north-eastern states of Tripura and Nagaland, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and his party have got the fresh political and electoral legitimacy to take on the challenges confronting the country and the region on economic and political fronts,” Akhtar said in a statement.
He expressed hope that with the fresh public approval of his policies and programmes, the Prime Minister would give a new impetus to his intensive developmental and inclusive political agenda.
Reiterating that the resolution of momentous problems confronting J&K should be brought to the centre-stage with fresh political resolve, Akhtar called for making renewed efforts in reaching out to people of J&K to end the vicious cycle of death and destruction and ensuring a prosperous future for its enterprising young generation like their counterparts in other states of the country.
“I hope that Government of India (GoI) under the leadership of Modi will make a renewed effort to reach out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, address the causes of alienation and trust deficit and work towards finding a lasting solution to the problems plaguing the State,” he said, adding the country’s political leadership need to pick up the threads and carry forward the reconciliation and resolution process started by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003 which had helped in substantively transform the ground situation in the state, both within the mainland and along the borders.
Akhtar said despite ideological and political divergences, PDP joined hands with BJP on the basis of “Agenda of Alliance” to provide a broad-based political platform to the people in all the regions and sub-regions of the State.
