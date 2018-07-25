JK Govt constitutes Task Force on Mobility Strategy

SRINAGAR:
The Government today constituted a state-level Task Force for formulation, implementation and monitoring of Mobility Strategy for Jammu and Kashmir.
To be headed by the Chief Secretary, the Members of the Task Force include, Administrative Secretaries of Housing & Urban Development Department, Transport Department, Industries & Commerce Department, Power Development Department and Public Works Department; Transport Commissioner, J&K; Chairman, State Pollution Control Board, J&K; Representative from a Thank-Tank to be nominated by the concerned Department/Organization on the request of the Transport Department; Representative of University of Kashmir/Jammu to be nominated by the concerned Vice-Chancellor; Representative of the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar; Representative of Multilateral/Non-Profit organization in J&K to be nominated by the concerned Department/Organization on the request of the Transport Department and Representative from Industry Bodies, Private Sector etc (to be nominated by the Industries & Commerce Department.
Administrative Secretary, Science & Technology Department shall be the Member Secretary of the Task Force while a Representative from the Central Road Research Institute, Pune and a Representative from Centre for Excellence in Urban Transport, University of Ahmadabad shall be the Special Invitees for the Task Force.