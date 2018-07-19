JK govt constitutes official panels for Panchayat, Urban Local Bodies polls

AgenciesSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday constituted State and Divisional Level Committees to conduct preparatory work for Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), for the State Level Committee Principal Secretary, Home Department would be the Chairman, while as Director General of Police, Principal Secretary Transport Department, Additional Director General of Police (CID), Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Jammu would work as its members.
Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj would be Member Secretary, while as representative of the Housing and Urban Development Department would serve as the Member of the committee.
The order further stated that in the Divisional Level Committee for Kashmir Division- Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir would serve as Chairman, while as Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, and Director Rural Development, Kashmir would be members.
Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir has been made Member Secretary of the committee.