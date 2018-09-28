J&K Govt asks schools to celebrate ‘surgical strike day’

Riyaz BhatSrinagar
The Government has asked schools in Jammu and Kashmir to observe ‘surgical strike day’ on September 29 by organising ‘motivational' lecture sessions and parades.
According to a circular by the Education Department Secretary, Wednesday, the Broadcasting and Information Ministry had issued directions for holding activities to observe Friday as the ‘surgical strike day’.
The orders read that all the schools having NCC units are supposed to organise special parade.
“Both the Directors of School Education shall tie-up with Police public schools and Army Goodwill Schools for observance of similar programmes in their respective schools, reads a government order.”
In an order it is stated that School children to pledge their support for armed forces by writing letters/cards to them addressed to the nearest army formation.
The school authorities has been also directed to arrange blank cards to the children for writing creating messages.
The action of these activities are to be taken by Directorate of School Education Kashmir and Jammu, Deputy Director General NCC, all concerned principals, principal Sanik school Mansbal/Nagrota.
The Deputy Commissioner Kendreya Vidyalya, principal/ heads of Jawahar Novadaya Vidyalya has also been asked to be part of the action taken authority.