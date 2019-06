J&K got 5 medals in Fin Swimming nationals

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K bagged five medals in Fin Swimming National held at AIM Sports Academy Palwal, Haryana on 13th and 14th June, 2019. This is the first time J&K has participated in the Nationals.

In 50 meters U19 boys, Mahir Tariq got gold medal while as Faiez Beigh got silver medal.

In 100 meters U19 boys, Mahir Tariq got bronze, Zeeshan Mushtaq of senior men got gold medal in 100 meters by Fins Events and Shajar Lateef got Bronze in senior men's 50 meters.

Championship was organised by underwater Sports Association of India.