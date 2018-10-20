JK gets multi-Institutional centre for advance research

‘About 5-10% of women suffer from infertility in Kashmir’
Srinagar:
In a first, four prominent universities in Jammu and Kashmir have been sanctioned a major research funding project of Rs 9.5 crore to establish a multi-institutional centre for advance research (CAR) in human reproductive biology by the Indian Council of Medical Research.
Indian Council of Medical Research is an apex body for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research in India.
The Lead Investigators of the Centre include, Professor Raies A. Qadri, Department of Biotechnology, University of Kashmir, Dr. Rakesh Kumar from School of Biotechnology, SMVDU, Katra; Professor Manoj K. Dhar, School of Biotechnology & Institute of Human Genetics (presently Vice Chancellor), University of Jammu; and Dr. Audesh Bhat from Center of Molecular Biology, Central University of Jammu.
Speaking on the Occasion, Prof. Raies A. Qadri said there is no concrete data available in the public medical databases regarding the incidence of infertility in populations of Jammu and Kashmir. About 5-10% of women suffer from infertility in Kashmir Valley. Another report states that in Kashmir due to unknown medical conditions about 14% of women are unable to conceive and about 15.7 percent women at child bearing age will never have an offspring without clinical intervention.
He further said that the research at centre will address these issues through molecular biological and immunological techniques.
The work will be conducted under the supervision of seasoned researchers and accomplished academicians like Prof. Manoj Dhar and Prof. Raies Qadri, while young scientists like Dr. Rakesh and Dr. Audesh will provide active research contributions towards successful completion of the project objectives. Prof. Qadri thanked Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof. Talat Ahmad, for his immense guidance, encouragement and administrative support.
The Vice Chancellors of the four Universities have expressed delight on the sanction of this Centre and have assured full support to the collaborating Scientists for the smooth running of the Centre.
The Centre is believed to be an important milestone in establishing strong collaborative research efforts in the State. Further the outcomes of the research will go a long way in improving the health of the human population of the State.