JK gets 15,334 more houses under PMAY(U)

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, Nov 28:
The Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee(CSMC) on PradhanMantriAwasYojana (Urban) which met here today approved 15,334 houses more houses under PMAY(U) for Jammu and Kashmir.
The approval was given in the 40th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee held here today.
The CSMC approved construction of another 2,05,442 affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under PradhanMantriAwasYojana (Urban) including Maharashtra gets 1,16,042 houses while the sanction for Karnataka is 31,657 affordable houses. The number of houses sanctioned for Bihar is 26,880, while Tamil Nadu has been sanctioned 15,529 houses and Jammu & Kashmir 15,334 houses.
A total of 392 projects with a project cost of Rs 7,391 crore with central assistance of Rs 3,082 crorehas been approved in the meeting held under the Chairmanship of Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
The cumulative number of houses sanctioned under PMAY(U) now is 65,04,037.
The approvals under the Beneficiary Led Construction(BLC) vertical is 85,227 while it is 1,20,215 under Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP)vertical.