JK generates Rs 618 Cr from liquor sale

June 03, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Lakhanpur Toll Post generates 686 Cr

In the past year, the government has generated a revenue of Rs 617.84 crores from sale of liquor in the State.

From March 2018 to January 2019, the State has generated revenue of Rs 1303 crores from J&K Liquor Licences and Sales Rules 1984 and Lakhanpur Toll Post.

This includes Rs 617.84 crores from J&K Liquor Licences and Sales Rules, 1984, Distillery Rules, Brewery Rules Samvat 2003 and Rs, 685.65 crore generated at Lakhanpur Toll Post.

Official documents available with Rising Kashmir state that there is ‘no proper check and balance of banned items’ at Lakhanpur Toll Post.

The documents state that for preventing transportation of banned items within the State, the J&K Excise department was conducting random frisking on suspicion, intelligence and information basis for checking of goods at the Lakhanpur Toll Post.

“The vehicles are checked randomly at import as well as export sides and various other locations all along the highway to prevent transportation of banned items from and to the toll post, and Railway Station Jammu and Udhampur,” the RTI reply reads.

This information was revealed by the Public Information Officer (PIO) of J&K Excise department in reply to a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by an activist M M Shuja.

In an RTI application, the activist has also sought information of the methods and manners adopted at Lakhanpur Toll Post for cross-checking of goods actually being transported in the State while comparing the same with bills.

In a reply, the PIO has stated that the assessment is carried out by the Excise inspectors as per the commodities revealed in the challan and bills and physical checking is done before or after weighment.