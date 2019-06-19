J&K Forest footballers stage protest, demand regularisation

June 19, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Footballers working as contractual employees with J&K Forest Department demanded regularisation of their services.

Holding the trophies, the footballers blocked the Residency road at Press Enclave and were seen raising the slogans against the Governor administration.

Sameer Ahmad, a footballer told Rising Kashmir that from past 14 years they have been playing football for the department “but government has not regularised them”.

He said former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had promised them that they would be regularised “but no order has been issued so far”.

“Our file is being shifted from one table to other,” he said adding that Governor had also assured them of looking into the matter.

“We have used our talent to bring laurels to state but it seems we have gained nothing,” they said.

The footballers said they will stage protest at Raj Bhawan and civil secretariat if their demands are not fulfilled.

The protestors appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and concerned authorities to look into the issue.