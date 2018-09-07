JK: Five drug peddlers arrested, intoxicants seized

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Five suspected drug peddlers were arrested and intoxicants seized from their possession in separate searches in this region of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Friday.
A police party intercepted two persons in the Supwal area in Samba district Thursday night and seized around 150 intoxicant capsules from them, they said.
The duo was arrested and a case has been registered, police said.
Balvinder Singh was arrested following a tip-off at Tikri-Katra link road in Udhampur district, they said, adding that over 500 intoxicant capsules were seized from him.
A police team intercepted a man, identified as Jaswant Singh, during checking in the Nagri area of Kathua district Thursday night.
Around 170 intoxicant capsules were found in his possession, police added.
Another police team nabbed drug peddler Anwar-ul-Amin in Thannamandi belt of Rajouri district and seized drugs from him, they said.