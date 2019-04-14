J&K fire & emergency services bats for setting up dog squad to search rescue teams

April 14, 2019 | Agencies

Against the death of two members of fire and emergency services during an avalanche at Jawahar Tunnel, the department has advocated for setting up of dog squad to search the rescue teams.

“Very soon the Department would be sending a proposal to the State Government for procuring 4 Belgian Shepherd pups to set up a Dog squad to assist the Search and Rescue Teams,” V K Singh, Commandant General Home Guards, Civil Defense and SDRF J&K, who is holding additional charge of Director General, Fire and Emergency Services here said while speaking at the National Fire Service Day being observed on Sunday (April 14) every year.

He also paid homage to fire service personnel who laid down their lives in the discharge of duty.