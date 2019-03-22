J&K famous for rich cultural amity, celebrations of festivals: Saroori

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Campaign & Election Management Committee, Member and Former Minister, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori on Thursday extended their greetings to the people on Holi, the festival of colours.

As per a statement, Saroori said Jammu and Kashmir is famous for its rich cultural amity and celebrations of festivals in the state are unique for their secular and friendly colour.

''Holi provides us an opportunity to break all barriers for sharing our joy, sentiments and good feelings and to spread happiness all around besides this the day would be celebrated with traditional gaiety, sobriety and decorum.''

''While celebrating festivals every one of us has to further cement the existing brotherly relations and extend message of love to everyone,'' Saroori added and also expressed the hope that the festival would go a long way in strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, unity and integrity of India.