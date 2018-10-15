JK faces shortage of 1600 health institutions

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Oct 14:
The State is facing deficiency of over 1600 public health institutions as a result of which healthcare continues to remain affected in many areas, especially in the peripheries.
The lacuna has been noted in the fresh manpower audit report of health and medical education (H&ME) department which has revealed non-seriousness of authorities over the years.
According to India Public Health Standards (IPHS), the State requires 159 sub-district hospitals (SDHs) while only 88 exist and there is a deficiency of 69.
Similarly, there is a requirement of 628 primary health centres (PHCs) and only 406 are existing while there is a shortage of 222 PHCs, hitting the primary healthcare.
Interestingly, the audit report notes that J&K requires 4183 sub-centres while only 2847 such centres exist and the shortage is 1336, adversely affecting the healthcare services.
Rising Kashmir recently reported that around 50 villages in north Kashmir’s Tangmarg area are craving for primary healthcare facilities, putting the lives of many at risk.
The grim picture of healthcare delivery can be gauged from the fact that the new district hospitals are grappling with a shortage of doctors and paramedic staff.
“Reasi and Samba, the two newly-created districts of the 10 districts in Jammu still have SDH-level staff strength as district level staff was created for Kishtwar and Ramban,” reads the manpower audit report.
Similarly, three of the new 10 districts in Kashmir Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian still have SDH-level staff as district level staff was created for only one new district of Kulgam.
It also said the proposal for the creation of 226 posts for five new district hospitals created during the year 2007 has been returned again by the Finance department.
“All creation proposals should be floated post manpower audit as announced in the budget session 2017-18,” the report said.
Many people still cannot afford to go to private hospitals and suffer due to lack of healthcare facilities, compelling them to go to government hospitals located in far off places.
An official in the Health department said tribal population constitutes 11.9 percent of the population in Jammu Kashmir as per 2011 census and is a marginalized population of Gujjar and Bakarwals (nomads).
“They are the people who hardly go to the hospital. Their women give birth to babies in unbearable conditions. There is a need for long-term efforts and commitment to provide services to this population,” he said.
Health officials said there were hardly any mobile health units for the community to look after their basic health needs and provide referral wherever required.
However, the issue has been mentioned in the health policy draft prepared by the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, to provide the community with better healthcare services.
“Training of paramedics will be done from students belonging to the community and their service will be utilized to provide basic health services to Gujjars and Bakarwals and these posts will be non-transferable,” the policy draft has envisaged.
In addition, the policy has also proposed to expand the services being provided at sub-centres which provide only MCH services as of now.
“The basket of services would include screening for diabetes, hypertension, mental health and common cancers. The sub-centres will be renamed as wellness centres and these will form the bedrock of universal healthcare,” it notes.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com