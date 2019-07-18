About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JK faces risk of Rs 2000 cr loss: Masoodi

Calls for lifting highway restrictions to facilitate fruit export

 Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader and Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday said the state is at the risk of facing immense losses due to highway restrictions.
Masoodi while raising the issue of reckless highway restrictions in the Parliament said that the State faced the risk of Rs 2000 crore loss due to High way restrictions. While replying to the demand for grants on Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Masoodi said, “ With the cold storage capacity of 5 percent of total produce and 1 percent commercial processing, the fresh fruit produced in current season will rotten unless immediately transported to fruit markets within and outside country. I therefore call for lifting of restrictions to facilitate fruit export."
Masoodi reminded the Central Government that 3.5 million people were dependent on 2.5 million mt fruit industry and their interests could not be jeopardized. He also lamented over negligence of government towards removing the bottle necks for increased production of Saffron in the state. “The most important cash crop of the State that would earn millions in foreign exchange presents a tale of government’s apathy and failure of PM saffron mission.”
Referring to the Union Budget 2019-2020 as anti farmer Masoodi said, “With little relief to the 22 crore farmers; combining PM Kissan Saman Yujna with the budgetary demands helps the government to conceal the downslide in budgetary allocations for Agriculture and farmer welfare. The benefit under Saman is to elude 55 percent of the farmers as the benefit is linked to land and 55 percent of the framers are landless.”
Masoodi also put government in a spot on 3.7 percent decrease in allocation to ICAR and restricting allocation to research to mere 0.3 percent. “Such allocation is more than 1 percent in case of Brazil and Mexico,” he said in his reply.
He also underscored various discrepeancies in Kisan Bima Yojna stating, “The benefit does not reach the insured as a farmer in case of crop failure is to prove that crop of entire taluka had failed or was destroyed, with 67 percent of farmers with less than a hectare, bulk of the farmers are left at the mercy of money lenders prone to exploitation, without an efficient and humane lending mechanism.”

 

 

 

Latest News

CASO launched in seer Tral and Jindwal Pulwama

CASO launched in seer Tral and Jindwal Pulwama

Jul 17 | Javid Sofi
Pak must review Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pak must review Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence, rules ICJ

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Parliament passes bill to give NIA more powers

Parliament passes bill to give NIA more powers

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Over 56,000 acres of land in JK with defence depts, wings, organisatio ...

Over 56,000 acres of land in JK with defence depts, wings, organisatio ...

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest three drug peddlers in Sopore

Police arrest three drug peddlers in Sopore

Jul 17 | Agencies
Pak increases land allotted to Kartarpur Gurdwara from 3 to 42 acres

Pak increases land allotted to Kartarpur Gurdwara from 3 to 42 acres

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Guv stresses on upgrading teaching, research at SKUAST-K

Guv stresses on upgrading teaching, research at SKUAST-K

Jul 17 | Agencies
Protest against municipal committee in Wahibugh Pulwama, youth injured ...

Protest against municipal committee in Wahibugh Pulwama, youth injured ...

Jul 17 | Rising Kashmir News
India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath

India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Pakistan

Pakistan's CTD arrests JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Khalil Bandh resigns from PDP

Khalil Bandh resigns from PDP

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Amarnath yatri from Delhi dies due to cardiac arrest

Amarnath yatri from Delhi dies due to cardiac arrest

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Protests in Pulwama

Protests in Pulwama's Pinglina over contaminated drinking water supply

Jul 17 | Javid Sofi
Two killed as truck rams into ATM booth in Jammu

Two killed as truck rams into ATM booth in Jammu

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Fresh batch of 4584 yatris leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu

Fresh batch of 4584 yatris leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Forces, militants exchange gunfire in Sopore village

Forces, militants exchange gunfire in Sopore village

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Gund Brath, internet service suspended

Jul 17 | Noor ul Haq
US bans Myanmar army chief over Rohingya

US bans Myanmar army chief over Rohingya 'ethnic cleansing'

Jul 17 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JK faces risk of Rs 2000 cr loss: Masoodi

Calls for lifting highway restrictions to facilitate fruit export

              

 Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader and Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday said the state is at the risk of facing immense losses due to highway restrictions.
Masoodi while raising the issue of reckless highway restrictions in the Parliament said that the State faced the risk of Rs 2000 crore loss due to High way restrictions. While replying to the demand for grants on Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Masoodi said, “ With the cold storage capacity of 5 percent of total produce and 1 percent commercial processing, the fresh fruit produced in current season will rotten unless immediately transported to fruit markets within and outside country. I therefore call for lifting of restrictions to facilitate fruit export."
Masoodi reminded the Central Government that 3.5 million people were dependent on 2.5 million mt fruit industry and their interests could not be jeopardized. He also lamented over negligence of government towards removing the bottle necks for increased production of Saffron in the state. “The most important cash crop of the State that would earn millions in foreign exchange presents a tale of government’s apathy and failure of PM saffron mission.”
Referring to the Union Budget 2019-2020 as anti farmer Masoodi said, “With little relief to the 22 crore farmers; combining PM Kissan Saman Yujna with the budgetary demands helps the government to conceal the downslide in budgetary allocations for Agriculture and farmer welfare. The benefit under Saman is to elude 55 percent of the farmers as the benefit is linked to land and 55 percent of the framers are landless.”
Masoodi also put government in a spot on 3.7 percent decrease in allocation to ICAR and restricting allocation to research to mere 0.3 percent. “Such allocation is more than 1 percent in case of Brazil and Mexico,” he said in his reply.
He also underscored various discrepeancies in Kisan Bima Yojna stating, “The benefit does not reach the insured as a farmer in case of crop failure is to prove that crop of entire taluka had failed or was destroyed, with 67 percent of farmers with less than a hectare, bulk of the farmers are left at the mercy of money lenders prone to exploitation, without an efficient and humane lending mechanism.”

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;