JK faces administrative inertia: NC

Srinagar:
National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Thursday said Jammu and Kashmir was beset with administrative inertia with little to no effort being made to prioritize development activities across the state.
“People are hankering for basic amenities and now are now fed up of the bureaucratic Raj. It is time for the central government to let a popular government run the affairs of the state which could get the state back on the track of development,” he said adding that the state presents a grimy tale of misadministration which necessitates for an elected government in the state.
Addressing a district working committee (DWC) meet in Budgam party’s senior leaders including Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Abdul Rahim Rather, Central Zone President Ali Muhammad Dar, Manzoor Ahmad Wani, Haji Abdul Ahad Dar, Muhammad Ibrahim Mir maintained that people have not witnessed such administrative inertia as they did during the past four years. They asserted that the incumbent administration is proving no better in satiating the day to day needs of the people.
The working committee discussed issues pertaining to party and did an appraisal of party activities in the district. The leaders attending the working committee held discussions with various delegations who apprised them about the administrative inertia, developmental deficit and rampant unemployment in the district. The working committee assured them that the party will raise their issues at every forum. The leaders asserted that Art 370 and Art 35A are the articles of faith for us and that the party will continue to uphold and strengthen the special position of our state and advance the ideals of Sher- e- Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.
The leaders impressed upon the party functionaries to highlight the vexed issues that fret the district. “The party is committed to the cause of development and that party has always and will continue to work for all the regions of state,” Sagar said adding, “BJP-PDP government wasn’t able to maintain the rhythm of development activities initiated in the previous Omar Abdullah led government in the state.”
The attending party functionaries and delegates apprised the working committee about the abysmal electricity supply, unsteady water supply and the appalling situation of roads in the constituency.