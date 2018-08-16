JK Environment Policy 2018 draft contradicts Master Plan 2035 draft

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Aug 15:
Jammu Kashmir’s first-ever Environmental Policy draft is contradicting the much-hyped Master Plan 2035 draft.
Experts said the much-needed Environmental Policy and Master Plan 2035 are very important and should sync well to give productive results of development without State’s environment degradation.
They said, as per the drafts, the areas marked ‘green belt’ in the recent State Environmental Policy will be used for residential and other constructions in the Master Plan draft.
“The synchronization of both drafts is very important. Otherwise, drafting the environmental or any other developmental policies won’t serve any purpose,” experts said.
Ajaz Rasool, a hydraulic expert said despite extremely sensitive issues of planning, the drafts have been worked out in isolation without due regard to match the envisaged stipulations of each other.
“It’s a typical example of lack of coordination and cooperation between the two departments working under the same government,” he said. “They have drafts of two policies for future planning, which are against each other in their stipulations.”
Rasool said many individuals and groups had responded in letter and spirit on the draft Master Plan 2035 and in the same way reactions on the draft of the Environmental Policy should follow accordingly in the coming days.
Convener, Environmental Policy Group, Faiz Bakshi said, “Whatever the State Draft Environment Policy 2018 seeks to protect, Draft Srinagar Master Plan 2035 plans to destroy.”
He said the environment policy seeks to protect Forests, Wildlife protected reserves, rivers, lakes, and water bodies for a sustainable and resilient Kashmir.
Bakshi said the Srinagar Master Plan would destroy it through thoughtless proposals which allow construction in the greenbelt under the invented jargon of “urban green”, Jhelum basin, flood absorption basins, and protected areas.
He said the Srinagar Master Plan was being manipulated for vested interests that had bought huge chunks of land in such areas, which would, in turn, accelerate the demise of Dal Lake and other water bodies.
“How can any urban planner worth his salt propose to allow construction in Dal watershed, catchment area in the name of tourism,” he said.
Shakil Ahmad Ramshoo, who heads the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Kashmir, said the environmental policy should be the overall broader policy and other sector policies should seek the guidelines from it.
He said it was important to sync the draft of environmental policy with other policies of different sectors in the State.
“The recent draft of environmental policy comprehensively touches every sector like tourism, horticulture, water, air, agriculture and other sectors as well,” Ramshoo said. “However, all the sector-wise policies already contradict the environmental policy.”
He said the policy should be followed by an Environmental Protection Act.
“In addition, there are a number of components in the environmental policy including the water and air quality. The policy should also recommend the environmental tax which will fetch hundreds and thousands of crores for the protection of the environment,” Ramshoo said.
He said the State has a population of several millions and paying an environmental tax of Rs 10 per month would not be a big deal.