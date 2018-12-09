JK Editors forum meets JD Info Kashmir

SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 08:
A delegation of J&K Editors forum today called on Joint Director Information, Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Hakak and discussed various issues pertaining to the media industry in Kashmir.
Led by Mohammad Aslam, the delegation discussed issues including problems faced by newspapers, coordination between journalists and the department, advertisement policy, empanelment of newspapers, categorization etc. The forum sought the cooperation and helping hand of the information department in mitigating the problems faced by various newspapers. They promised of all the coordination to the department. The Joint Director assured the delegation that their genuine issues will redressed.