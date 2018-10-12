JK Editors Forum delegation calls on Dir Info

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 11:
A delegation of JK Editors Forum (JKEF) Thursday called on Director, Information and Public Relations, Tariq Ahmad Zargar and discussed various issues concerning the newspapers and other periodicals in the state.
The delegation comprised Co-Convener JKEF and Editor KNS, Mohammad Aslam, Editor-in-Chief Subah-e-Kashmir, Nazir Ahmad Wani, Editor Daily Gadiyal, Arshid Rasool, Editor Kashmir Horizon, Shafqat Bukhari, Editor Daily Maqsad, Ayub Sabir, Editor Brighter Kashmir Farooq Ahmad, Managing Editor Rising Kashmir Umar Farooq, Editor Kashmir Scan, Chasfeeda Shah, Editor News Kashmir, Farzana Mumtaz, Editor Falaq Shegaf, Mushtaq Sadiq, Editor Kashmir Headlines Irshad Mir, Editor Asian Mail Rasheed Rahil, Editor Bahar-I-Kashmir Nazir Maqdoomi, Editor Kashmir Pen Nazir Bala, Editor Global Kashmir Zahoor Gulzar, Editor Kashmir Traveler Nisar Peerzda, Editor Al Zahoor, Zahoor Ahmad and Editor State Reporter Muzamil Ahmad.
The delegation apprised the Director Information about various issues faced by the editors and the newspapers including new advertisement policy, accreditation process for editors and framing norms thereof.
Director Information gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them that their demands will be looked into and all possible steps will be taken to redress the grievances of the editors.
Earlier, today a delegation of Kashmir Editors Guild also called on the Director Information and discussed various issues regarding streamlining and rationalization of advertisement distribution by the office of the Joint Director Information Kashmir.