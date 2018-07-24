About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JK Editors Forum condemns RK lensman's thrashing

Published at July 24, 2018 01:33 AM 0Comment(s)30views


Jammu and Kashmir Editors Forum (JKEF) Monday expressed concern over beating up of Rising Kashmir photojouranlist Farooq Shah and breaking of his camera and filing of FIR against local news gahteirng agency Current News Service by Police for publishing Hizbul Mujahideen militant Manan Wani’s letter. In a statement, the Editors Forum said that the police action against the CNS is an attack on the freedom of press.
“Such moves have been seen in past as well. By targeting the news agency, the government is attacking an institution of journalism in the state,” it said. The Jammu and Kashmir Editors Forum appealed the Governor N N Vohra to intervene into the matter, considering no fault of the news agency.

 

 

