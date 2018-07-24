JK Editors Forum condemns RK lensman's thrashing

Jammu and Kashmir Editors Forum (JKEF) Monday expressed concern over beating up of Rising Kashmir photojouranlist Farooq Shah and breaking of his camera and filing of FIR against local news gahteirng agency Current News Service by Police for publishing Hizbul Mujahideen militant Manan Wani’s letter. In a statement, the Editors Forum said that the police action against the CNS is an attack on the freedom of press.
“Such moves have been seen in past as well. By targeting the news agency, the government is attacking an institution of journalism in the state,” it said. The Jammu and Kashmir Editors Forum appealed the Governor N N Vohra to intervene into the matter, considering no fault of the news agency.