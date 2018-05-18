JK Editors Forum calls on Secretary Information

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
JK Editors Forum on Thursday called on Secretary to the Government, Information Department, Sarmad Hafeez and discussed various issues being faced by the editors of various newspapers within the state and sought early redress of their grievances.
The delegation was led by Convener of the Association, Zahoor Hashmi (Aftab), Co-Convener, Mohammad Aslam (KNS), Rashid Rahil (Asian Mail), Arshid Rashid (Daily Gadyal), Zahoor Gulzar (Global Post), Tariq Ali (Belaag Sahafat) and Shri Kant (The Gypsy Jammu).
The delegation apprised the Secretary about various issues including giving due share of advertisements to all the newspapers, implementation of new advertisement policy, accreditation process for editors and framing norms thereof.
Secretary Information gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them that their demands will be looked into and all possible steps will be taken to redress the grievances of the editors.