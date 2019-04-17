J&K Drug De-addiction Policy selected for poster presentation at London College of Psychiatry

April 17, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

The first-ever Drug Deaddiction Policy sanctioned by the Health Department in January this year has been chosen for poster presentation at Royal College of Psychiatry (RCP) London, this year in July.

In January this year, the state government sanctioned the first Drug Deaddiction Policy prepared by a team of doctors at the Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (IMHANS), Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.

Dr Syed Bushra, a resident at IMHANS, was one of the doctors behind the maiden policy who earlier proposed the policy for poster presentation to the jury of RCP for this year's International Congress.

“We are pleased to inform you that your abstract titled Alternative Model of Drug de-addiction centres has been accepted as a poster presentation at this year’s Congress,” reads a letter received by Bushra from RCP.

The poster titled ‘formulation of drug de-addiction policy for a resource-limited, conflict-affected state and proposing the concept of demand reduction, integration and community participation’ has been accepted for presentation between July 1 and 4.

Bushra will present the policy at Royal College of Psychiatrists Congress-2019 in the month of July.

The maiden de-addiction policy document had revealed a number of gaps hindering the State government to fight drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the policy, doctors have noted that drug over-dose was becoming a common emergency in hospitals here following a steep rise in substance abuse cases over the years.

“We have made it more localized keeping in mind the political, cultural and economic scenario of Kashmir,” Bushra said adding that the presentation at London would be chance to take the policy larger audience and expose international audience about the substance abuse.

The policy admits that there seems a general lack of awareness among youths about the harmful effects of various substances like solvent, cannabis, smoking etc.

It reads those improper facilities and lack of professional manpower was impeding the early identification and intervention of the abusers.

The maiden government move has revealed that the greatest impediment in early identification seems denial in families about the presence of substance use disorders which is a major health problem.