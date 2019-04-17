About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 17, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

J&K Drug De-addiction Policy selected for poster presentation at London College of Psychiatry

The first-ever Drug Deaddiction Policy sanctioned by the Health Department in January this year has been chosen for poster presentation at Royal College of Psychiatry (RCP) London, this year in July.
In January this year, the state government sanctioned the first Drug Deaddiction Policy prepared by a team of doctors at the Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (IMHANS), Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.
Dr Syed Bushra, a resident at IMHANS, was one of the doctors behind the maiden policy who earlier proposed the policy for poster presentation to the jury of RCP for this year's International Congress.
“We are pleased to inform you that your abstract titled Alternative Model of Drug de-addiction centres has been accepted as a poster presentation at this year’s Congress,” reads a letter received by Bushra from RCP.
The poster titled ‘formulation of drug de-addiction policy for a resource-limited, conflict-affected state and proposing the concept of demand reduction, integration and community participation’ has been accepted for presentation between July 1 and 4.
Bushra will present the policy at Royal College of Psychiatrists Congress-2019 in the month of July.
The maiden de-addiction policy document had revealed a number of gaps hindering the State government to fight drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir.
In the policy, doctors have noted that drug over-dose was becoming a common emergency in hospitals here following a steep rise in substance abuse cases over the years.
“We have made it more localized keeping in mind the political, cultural and economic scenario of Kashmir,” Bushra said adding that the presentation at London would be chance to take the policy larger audience and expose international audience about the substance abuse.
The policy admits that there seems a general lack of awareness among youths about the harmful effects of various substances like solvent, cannabis, smoking etc.
It reads those improper facilities and lack of professional manpower was impeding the early identification and intervention of the abusers.
The maiden government move has revealed that the greatest impediment in early identification seems denial in families about the presence of substance use disorders which is a major health problem.

 

Latest News

Revenue officials caught red-handed for corruption by Jammu ACB

Revenue officials caught red-handed for corruption by Jammu ACB

Apr 16 | Agencies
Hurriyat(G) calls for shutdown on April 18 in poll bound areas

Hurriyat(G) calls for shutdown on April 18 in poll bound areas

Apr 16 | Rising Kashmir News
PM Modi

PM Modi's lies, deceit can't save BJP's sinking ship: Ghulam Nabi Azad ...

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Cross-LoC trade along Poonch-Rawalakot resumes after two weeks

Cross-LoC trade along Poonch-Rawalakot resumes after two weeks

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
NIA summons Kashmir trade leader for questioning

NIA summons Kashmir trade leader for questioning

Apr 16 | Javid Ahmad
Pak set to sign USD 6-8 billion bailout deal with IMF: Finance Ministe ...

Pak set to sign USD 6-8 billion bailout deal with IMF: Finance Ministe ...

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Omar bats for harsher measures by poll panel against leaders making ha ...

Omar bats for harsher measures by poll panel against leaders making ha ...

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Decomposed body found in septic tank at SMHS hospital

Decomposed body found in septic tank at SMHS hospital

Apr 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Notification for Phase 6 of LS polls issued

Notification for Phase 6 of LS polls issued

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Pak, India officials hold technical meeting on Kartarpur corridor

Pak, India officials hold technical meeting on Kartarpur corridor

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Don

Don't turn Central Jail into another Guantanamo: Families of prisoners

Apr 16 | Irfan Yatoo
ANC supports NC in Kashmir, Congress in Jammu

ANC supports NC in Kashmir, Congress in Jammu

Apr 16 | Agencies
Kabul announces list of 250 Afghans for talks with Taliban

Kabul announces list of 250 Afghans for talks with Taliban

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Boy hit by army vehicle in Poonch, dies

Boy hit by army vehicle in Poonch, dies

Apr 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Grenade lobbed towards NC leader

Grenade lobbed towards NC leader's house in Tral, no loss

Apr 16 | Javid Sofi
Novel device creates electricity from snowfall

Novel device creates electricity from snowfall

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Ensure PDP, NC, NCP won

Ensure PDP, NC, NCP won't be part of NDA: Sena to Modi

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
UNSC condemns Taliban

UNSC condemns Taliban's spring offensive announcement

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
SC notice to Centre on plea seeking entry of Muslim women into mosques

SC notice to Centre on plea seeking entry of Muslim women into mosques

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Handwara youth booked under PSA, shifted to Kotbhalwal jail

Handwara youth booked under PSA, shifted to Kotbhalwal jail

Apr 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Kashmiri student

Kashmiri student's body, who died in Bangladesh, reaches Anantnag

Apr 16 | PTI
Day curfew lifted in Kishtwar

Day curfew lifted in Kishtwar

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Fire ravages Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, spire collapses

Fire ravages Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, spire collapses

Apr 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 17, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

J&K Drug De-addiction Policy selected for poster presentation at London College of Psychiatry

              

The first-ever Drug Deaddiction Policy sanctioned by the Health Department in January this year has been chosen for poster presentation at Royal College of Psychiatry (RCP) London, this year in July.
In January this year, the state government sanctioned the first Drug Deaddiction Policy prepared by a team of doctors at the Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (IMHANS), Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.
Dr Syed Bushra, a resident at IMHANS, was one of the doctors behind the maiden policy who earlier proposed the policy for poster presentation to the jury of RCP for this year's International Congress.
“We are pleased to inform you that your abstract titled Alternative Model of Drug de-addiction centres has been accepted as a poster presentation at this year’s Congress,” reads a letter received by Bushra from RCP.
The poster titled ‘formulation of drug de-addiction policy for a resource-limited, conflict-affected state and proposing the concept of demand reduction, integration and community participation’ has been accepted for presentation between July 1 and 4.
Bushra will present the policy at Royal College of Psychiatrists Congress-2019 in the month of July.
The maiden de-addiction policy document had revealed a number of gaps hindering the State government to fight drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir.
In the policy, doctors have noted that drug over-dose was becoming a common emergency in hospitals here following a steep rise in substance abuse cases over the years.
“We have made it more localized keeping in mind the political, cultural and economic scenario of Kashmir,” Bushra said adding that the presentation at London would be chance to take the policy larger audience and expose international audience about the substance abuse.
The policy admits that there seems a general lack of awareness among youths about the harmful effects of various substances like solvent, cannabis, smoking etc.
It reads those improper facilities and lack of professional manpower was impeding the early identification and intervention of the abusers.
The maiden government move has revealed that the greatest impediment in early identification seems denial in families about the presence of substance use disorders which is a major health problem.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;