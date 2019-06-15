JK doctors protested in solidarity with Kolkota collegues

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Standing in solidarity against the recent brutal attack on junior doctors at a hospital in West Bengal, doctors in Jammu and Kashmir held black band protest.

Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK) in a statement on Friday expressed strong resentment against the assault on a junior doctor by a kins of deceased at Kolkata.

President Doctors Association Kashmir DAK, Dr Suhail Naik said that government of India (GOI) has miserably failed to ensure safety and security of doctors and paramedical staff. It is high time that the government must bring an ordinance, wherein manhandling of any health personnel or damage to hospital property, infrastructure or equipment should be a non-bailable offence. The failure of government to enact such law is unfortunate and is the main reason for the frequent thrashing of doctors and paramedics by these hooligans and rowdies. Delaying of such reformative amendments will derail health care delivery system in country.

This is not the first time that doctors are being attacked during duty. This is now going on since a long time. Our concern for patient care has been taken as our helplessness and weakness. But this has to be stopped somewhere, Dr Suhail Naik added.

Doctors Association Kashmir requested President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and Governor of J&K to look into this grave issue through the prism of safety and security of health staff and Hospital property.