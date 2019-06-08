JK CS likely to be next Home Secretary

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, an IAS officer of 1987 batch, is likely to be appointed the next home.

Subrahmanyam is considered to be very close to PM Narendra Modi and his measures in Kashmir have earned him a good name.

He was the brain behind the highway ban on selected days and other major implementation in the state.

The two-year term of incumbent Home Secretary Rajiv Guaba, an IAS officer of the 1982 batch who took over the post in August 2017, is set to end soon.

An order to this effect is expected by next week.

“The orders for the current home secretary will be out by next week and his successor will most likely be the Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary,” said a source in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The reason is that the government now wants to focus more on resolving the Kashmir issue. With the series of meetings that were held after Amit Shah took over as home minister, it appears that Kashmir is on top of the government’s priority list and an expert on the issues in Kashmir is more likely to be picked for the post of home secretary,” the source added.

Subrahmanyam has served as private secretary to former prime minister Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2008. He worked with the World Bank in June 2008 and September 2011 before joining again the Manmohan Singh-led PMO in March 2012. When he moved to Jammu and Kashmir, he was handpicked by Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.