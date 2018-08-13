JK: Couple dies of electrocution in Surankote

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An elderly couple died of electrocution amid heavy rains in Surankote area of Poonch district of Jammu Kashmir last night.
SHO Surankote Mohd Anzar Mir said late Sunday night heavy rains occurred in the area as a result of which the couple tried to prevent the flash floods from entering inside their house.
During the process, a tree fell on a LT wire which resulted in the electrocution of the duo, SHO said.
SHO said that a police team led by him immediately reached the spot soon after receiving the information and found the couple in unconscious state.
The duo was immediately taken to near by hospital where doctors declared both of them dead, SHO said.
The officer identified the deceased as Mureed Hussain (58) and his wife Najma B (55) of Chati Bhatti, Surankote.
The bodies of the deceased were later handed over to the family for last rites after conducting all legal necessary formalities, he said. (GNS)