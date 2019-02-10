JK Congress passes resolution; want Azad to lead election campaign

JAMMU:
Ex- Legislators, Vice-Presidents, General Secretaries & district Presidents from Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee have unanimously passed a resolution demanding that Leader of Opposition & General Secretary AICC Ghulam Nabi Azad may be given the full charge for contesting upcomming election in the state.
In a statement issue here, the spokesperson said that “under his able & dynamic leadership, guidence the Congress party in J&K will emerge as victorious. Keeping in view the experience and developmental works done during his tenure as Chief Minister we all hope, for the better results in favour of the party.”
“We sincerely hope that the Honourable President AICC Rahul Gandhi will accept to our request. The leaders expressed their opinion that the process of consulting senior leaders should continue as was being done in the past. Under the leadership of Azad.” It said. “the Congress party in J&K will get United and leaders from all the three regions will work together to defeat the evil designs of communal forces who are helbent upon for creating disturbances in the state.”
Among those who are part of the resolution are Madan Lal Sharma Ex MP, Peerzada Syeed Ex PCC Chief, Sham Lal Sharma Ex Minister- VP. G.M.Saroori Ex Minister-MLA-VP, G.N.Monga Ex MLC- VP PCC, Haji Abdul Rashid Ex MLA- VP PCC, Mohd Amin Bhatt Ex MLA, Usman Majeed Ex MLA, Choudhary Akram Ex MLA, Balbir Singh MLC, Naresh Gupta MLC, Vikar Rasool Ex MLA, Kanta Bhan VP, Manohar Lal Ex Minister, Mohd Anwar Bhatt VP, Amreen Badar VP, Yogesh Sawhney Ex Minister, Haji Nisar Ali Ex-Minister, Sham Lal Bhagat Ex MLC, Jahangir Mir Ex MLC, Namrata Sharma, Fakir Nath, Shabir Khan Ex Minister, Krishan Lal, Subash Gupta, Farooq Katoch, Sheikh Mujeeb, Mohinder Singh Parihar, Manjeet Singh, Shoaib Nabi Lone, Arvinder Singh Mickey Ex Chairman, Vikram Malhotra, Ab Gani Khan, Gaurav Chopra, Sanjay Manhas, Imtiyaz Khan, Fayaz Ahmed Dar & others.