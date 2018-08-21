JK Combined Competitive Prelims on Sep 2

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 20:
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (J&K PSC) Monday announced that J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2018 would be conducted on September 2, 2018.
According to a notification issued by JKPSC, the examination would be conducted in two sessions.
The forenoon session would be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session would be from 2 pm to 4 pm, the official communiqué of the J&K PSC said.
The admit cards would be available on the commission’s website http://www.jkpsc.nic.in from August 21, 2018.
“However, in case, a candidate is not able to download his or her admit card and his or her name doesn’t figure in the deficiency or rejection notice dated August 17, 2018, he or she may represent before the commission by or before August 25, 2018 with a valid proof of having filled in the online application form and online fee, failing which it would be presumed that they are not interested in appearing in the exam and no claim whatsoever after August 25 would be entertained,” the notification read.
The candidates have been advised to take a printout of the admit card well in advance to avoid last minute rush.