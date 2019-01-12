About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JK clichés 43 medals In 64th NSG at Delhi

Published at January 12, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Jan 11:

The 148 member contingent from the state of J&K which was deputed by the Department of Youth Services & Sorts has won 43 medals in 64th Nation school Games at Delhi.
The contingent has taken part in 10 different branches of Martial Arts and has brought laurels to the state by winning 8 Gold, 20 silver and 15 Bronze Medals. The state players won 7 Gold 16 Silver and 5 Bronze Medals in Sqay, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze Medals in Wushu, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze Medal in Judu, 1 Silver Medal in thang-ta, 1 Gold and 2 Bronze Medals in Tangsoo and 5 Bronze Medals in Kurash.
Director General of Youth Services & Sports Department Dr Saleem ur Rehman has expressed happiness over the splendid performance of the state contingent and applauded the efforts of Nazir Ahmed Mir for coaching the contingent in the most professional manner.
On the arrival of the contingent, Accounts officer of the Department Of Youth Services & Sports Department Ab Qayoom felicitated the medal winners at Directorate office MA Stadium Jammu.

