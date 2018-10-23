JK civil society condemns Kulgam killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 22:
Members of the Jammu and Kashmir civil Society on Monday staged protest demonstrations here at Press Colony against the killing of seven civilians in Laroo village of Kulgam.
Scores of the civil society members assembled here and shouting anti-governmental slogans against the civilian killings they urged authorities to assure justice to the bereaved families.
They said an extraordinary meeting of JK civil society was held at its central office Tengpora Batmaloo Bypass, Srinagar. The members in a statement issued to press criticized the “brutal civil killing” and use of “excessive force” against the public in Laroo Kulgam, which resulted in the killing of seven civilians and dozens were injured.
The participants prayed for departed souls and offered Fateha.
“The civil society expresses deep concern over the killings with sympathies to the bereaved families who have lost their kin,” the civil society said in a statement issued here.
Besides its chairman, Mohammad Altaf Bhat who participated in the condolence meeting are Ghulam Mohamad Bhat Hamdard, Mohd Sulaiman Bhat, Showkat Hakeem Mir, Abdul Rashid, Zahoor Ahmed Khan, Naib Khan, and others.