JK civic polls of historic significance, to re-establish grassroots democracy: Rajnath

‘PHCs, primary schools, anganwadi centres to be under panchayats’
‘PHCs, primary schools, anganwadi centres to be under panchayats’
Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Sep 28:
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said elections to panchayat and urban local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, boycotted by the two major parties in the state, would be of historic significance in many ways and help re-establish grassroots democracy.
The home minister said in a statement that the Government of India (GoI) would provide all support, including central forces, to help in the smooth conduct of the elections.
"These local body elections will have a historic significance in many aspects. The local bodies elections in Jammu and Kashmir will re-establish the long overdue grassroots level democracy in the state," he said.
The polls to elect 4,130 'sarpanches' (village headmen), 29,719 'panches' (panchayat members) and 1,145 ward commissioners will be held next month.
The National Conference and the People's Democratic Party have decided to boycott the elections, saying the GoI is yet to clear its stand on Article 35A of the Constitution, which was challenged in the Supreme Court.
Urban local body elections were last held in 2005 and panchayat elections in 2011.
The home minister said the Jammu and Kashmir government has taken a number of decisions following a review meeting during his visit to the state on July 4-5. The most significant of them is the conduct of local body elections.
"The GoI is providing all possible support to the state government for smooth conduct of these elections including deployment of central forces in sufficient numbers," he said.
Singh said the elections will also pave the way for making available nearly Rs 4,335 crore of 14th Finance Commission central grants to the duly constituted local bodies.
"But for these elections, people of Jammu and Kashmir would have been deprived of these funds meant for their welfare," he said.
According to Singh, local bodies are also being vested with significantly enhanced devolution of powers in line with best practices in the country and the polls will enable them to address most of the local issues in their jurisdictions.
He said primary health centres, primary schools and anganwadi centres in Jammu and Kashmir will come under the administrative control of the panchayats when elections to the local body will be completed next month.
The home minister said powers for 'own fund generation' like collection of the building permission fees, taxes on entertainment, advertisement, hoardings, various kinds of businesses and profession will also be given to the panchayats.
"The functions and functionaries of all the 29 subjects transferred to the panchayats under the 73rd amendment of the Constitution will be transferred to the Panchayats of Jammu and Kashmir, including institutions like primary health centers, primary schools, aganwadi centers to name a few," he said.
The 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act was passed by the Parliament in 1993. The amendment provided a constitutional status to the panchayati raj institutions. The act was enforced upon all the state governments, except Jammu and Kashmir.
The home minister said financial powers of panchayats are being enhanced 10 times from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Similarly, they are being increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh for block councils.
The GoI and the state government funds will further supplement 'own funds' of the panchayats under various schemes such as MGNERGA, PMAY, ICDS, mid-day meal etc.
Singh said in addition to selection of eligible beneficiaries for various schemes, panchayats will also be involved in the implementations of key national schemes such as National Health Mission, Samagraha Siksha, mission for development of horticulture.
"On an average every panchayat will now get around Rs 50-80 lakh per year at its disposal for implementation of such schemes. To further strengthen the panchayats, additional posts are being sanctioned for accountant, data entry operator, and block panchayat inspector," he said.