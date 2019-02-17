JK children are being taken care of: DC Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Today various calls were received from Kashmiri students from some states which were immediately taken care of.
The J&K government, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and all the Deputy Commissioners are taking immediate action and necessary steps as soon as any call is received from any quarter and instantly the local administration of that state is contacted from where any call is received.
The whole state administration is in constant touch with the administration of those areas from where calls are received and a regular report/feedback is obtained about the well being of Kashmiri students and people.
Some Students Aqib Manzoor and others, from Ananatnag (6005764821) were stranded at Yamunanagar (Haryana)! An Army Jawan, Manzoor Ahmed (8104194008) informed this and they were immediately got in touch & their onward journey was facilitated through P/S Yamunanagar!
-The students are taking some exams from 10th March onwards.
We have also been informed that some Kashmiri Shawl Traders, who also, have some Students with them are facing some problems in a place called Jawali, District Kangra- Himachal Pradesh.
We Have got in touch with the local Police & are trying to sort out their problem vis-a-vis their accommodation & Security.
We have managed to accommodate, through the University, a total of 104 (One Hundred & Four) Kashmiri students in 3 Hostels of Maharishi Narkendeshwar, Mullana University, Ambala (HARYANA).
We were contacted by these students, as they were staying as PGs outside, & were apprehending trouble, in lieu of some circulated videos in social media.
All three hostels are, now, well guarded by the Police, which has been confirmed by the local SHO & also the concerned students, who are satisfied!
- Ambala issue is settled, as of now we are being contacted by some students, studying at Shudwala, Dehradun - bfit College, Uttarakhand - Students are fine, but desire to be shifted to a safe place!
We’re managing their safety, as well.
Regarding incident in Dehradun Baba Farid Inst of Tech Dehradun, Dean of College Dr Chibber and Principal Dr Aslam, have told that everything is fine as per their information inside the college campus where they have 250 Kashmiri students and they have assured that in case the students who are staying outside have any problems they can be accommodated temporarily in hostels.
Further SHO PS Premnagar, Dehradun, Narender Gahlawat, has confirmed that as per his information no untoward incident has happened so far and the situation is normal.
In case any student is facing any problem he can directly call SHO (mobile - 9411112188). This number has been given to the student representative as well and has been told to circulate this further.
Some kashmiri persons have also been accommodated in kashmir house chanakya puri New Delhi.
The Divisional Administration assures people that due cognizance is taken about each and every call, the local administration is fully geared up, and are also in constant touch will administration of all these areas by taking regular feedback reports about well being of Kashmiri students & people.
The Administration assures people that there is nothing to worry.
Moreover people shall not pay heed to any rumours and instead shall contact administration.