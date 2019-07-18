JK cements employees without salaries for six months, appeal Guv to intervene

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The employees of JK Cements Ltd (JKCL) and their families are facing starvation as they have not been paid their salaries by the Management of this Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) for last six months.

The corporation was once a profitable Public Sector undertaking in the State. The insiders of the corporation appealed governor to intervene into the matter as early as possible so that hundreds of families are not adversely affected.

One of the employees of corporation said their families are facing starvation as they have not been paid their salaries by the Management of this Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) for the last six months.

“The current management has failed to release the salaries of the employees. Around 600 poor employees including the laboures are without salaries from last six months, one of the insiders wishing anonymity said.

The insiders said that they have approached the Managing Director many times, but he always responded by saying that the corporation has no funds for salaries. “We are without salaries from last six months. Managing Director hardly listens to our pleas” they added.

Another insider wished anonymity said that although the company faced so many ups and downs from past many years but the present situation is very worrying. “The employees are very worried and feel their future unsure .Wrong policies and wrong decisions are the reasons for its failure,” he alleged and added that the present Managing Director is not addressing the real problem of the plant.

The Insiders of the corporation appealed governor to intervene into the matter as early as possible so that thousands of families are not adversely affected.

JKCL has a monopoly on sale and supply of cement to government funded projects and departments. As per government orders, the state agencies have to give first preference to JKCL for purchase of cement.

“The employees find it difficult even to feed their families, pay the school fees of their kids and meet day to day medical expenses,” they added.

They further alleged that no interest is being shown by the management to run JKCL plant at Khrew which is not operating for want of raw material.

Despite repeated attempts, the Managing Director Ishtiyaq Drabu was not available for comments.The JK Cements has two plants with individual capacity of around 600 tonnes per day. The successive elected governments had blamed each other for downfall in its production. KNS