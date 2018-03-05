JK cannot afford confrontation mode: PDP

Srinagar:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senior Leader Mufti Sajjad Hussain has said that PDP is the most credible political voice in the state and represents not only the aspiration and of the people but also symbolizes accountability, transparency and able governance.
He said the party has a track record of pursuing the policy of dialogue for resolution of all issues and Mufti Mohammad Syed changed the discourse in the sub-continent when it witnessed spell of initiatives from 2002 t0 2005.
He was addressing a public gathering at Sirhama Bijbehara. Zonal president Abdul Majid was also present on this occasion.
Commenting on the present situation in the state, Mufti said that the State cannot afford confrontation as it has already suffered a lot and a joint consensus is needed to work together for development and establishment of peace in the state while appealing to opposition to work for the development and be part of the peace process in the state.
Lauding the Chief Minister, Mufti said Mehbooba's efforts for peace and reconciliation have started paying dividends.
“She is the only leader with credibility and honesty and last hope of Kashmir. We are looking towards him. The way has extended full support to the PDP for restoration of peace and normalcy in the state is remarkable,” he said.
Mufti said that “Whether it was Amnesty to youth in Kashmir for saving their future or initiation of dialogue process for restoration of normalcy in the state, this government has walked an extra mile to ensure peaceful atmosphere for the people of the state. It is this government’s achievement that we have been ranked at top slot in implementation of NREGA scheme.
He, however, took a dig at the National Conference (NC) for misleading the people and asked its leadership to go for introspection before casting aspersions on others.
“They have no moral rights to question a government which has delivered the people effectively and ensured transparency, accountability and fairness in every sphere of life,” Mufti said,
He said that Alliance between PDP and BJP was formulated for the betterment of the state with a proper agenda and policy of development of the state and the government is seriously pursuing its agenda of ensuring specific developmental needs of all the regions of the state.
Urging the Party Cadres and leaders to play the role of unifying force and defeat the designs of divisive forces hells bent upon to disturb the harmony and secular fabric in all the regions of the Jammu and Kashmir stressed upon the need to isolate anti peace elements creating wedge between the people to take advantage of the situations.
