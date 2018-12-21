JK budget proposals approved by Guv ignored KPs: BJP

Press Trust of IndiaJammu, Dec 20:
Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit vice-president G L Raina Thursday alleged that the budget proposals for the year 2018-19 approved by Governor Satya Pal Malik have "ignored" the displaced community of Kashmiri Pandits.
He said the budget approved by the state administrative council (SAC) had not even mentioned the displaced community.
"It is very agonising to see the displaced minority community of Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) being completely disregarded by the state administration while preparing the budget proposals for the year 2018-19," Raina told reporters here.
"Certain proposals which were cleared by the earlier government and were in implementation process have been overlooked. These include expansion in the civic facilities in migrant camps, much needed improvement in the health care services particularly with regard to the Jagati Hospital, fairness in supplies of ration and enhancement of drinking water supply schemes," he said.
Nothing has been kept in the budget with regard to improvement in health services in camps for the displaced community at Jagati township, Muthi, Purkhoo and Buta Nagar, the BJP leader added.
Kumar for swift redressal of public grievances
Rising Kashmir News
JAMMU, DECEMBER 20: Several public deputations including Employees Unions and individuals in large number attended the weekly public hearing held by Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar at Banquet Hall, in Jammu on Thursday with a motive to bring their grievances, issues and demands to the notice of the government.
According to an official, during the public interaction programme, parents of Dental Graduates met the Advisor and called for creation of posts of Dental Surgeons in the Health department and advertising the same so that unemployed youth would apply for these posts.
A delegation led by Former Minister, Harsh Dev Singh met the Advisor who highlighted various developmental issues of Udhampur district especially of Ramnagar constituency.
A delegation of Ex Central Para Military Forces Welfare Association represented their issues including grant of Martyr status for CAPF personals that have died on the line of duty and grant of ex-gratia to the kin of CAPF martyrs.
A group of Kashmiri Migrants youth while meeting the Advisor called for advertising the unfilled posts sanctioned by the government under Rehabilitation Package so that the eligible youth can apply for the same.
Employees of Civil Aviation department (Technical) also raised their demands and urged the government for approval of two- and half-day salary to them.
A delegation from Yaripora in Kulgam district demanded placing of doctors and other staff at the existing health facility in the area. Meanwhile, a public delegation from Bani area in Kathua district also called for up-grading the health facility in the area they belong to.
Representatives of Ambedkar Sena Jammu met the Advisor and put forth many public importance issues for redressal including up-gradation of health facilities at Arnia and Bishnah in Jammu. Besides, they also requested for strict implementation of ban on use of polythene in the state.
All J&K NHM Employees during interaction with the Advisor called for enhancement of their salaries and sanctioning of casual leave in their favour while as Multipurpose Health Workers requested for expediting the DPC process so that they would get their due promotions.
A delegation of J&K Wrestling Federation requested the Advisor for sanctioning of Grant in Aid for carrying out the activities in the state for holding wrestling and promotional events.
Link Workers of Health department submitted a list of their demands and called for enhancement of their honorarium.
Meanwhile, Cable Operators submitted a memorandum to the Advisor requesting for strict implementation of Digitalization of cable services in Jammu as per the orders of Ministry of I&B, GoI.
Members of All J&K Pensioners Association met the Advisor with their issues/demands and requested for their redressal in timely manner.
Representatives of District Gurudwara Prabhanak Committee Jammu requested the Advisor for accepting their invitation as Chief Guest in the final match of the Hockey tournament being organized by them. They said that his presence would surely encourage and motivate the players.
Besides this, large number of individuals hailing from different districts of the state met the Advisor along with their grievances, demands and sought his intervention for their resolution in a time bound manner.
The Advisor during the public hearing gave a patient hearing to all the participants and assured that the genuine grievances and issues would be forwarded to the concerned departments for redressal. He said that resolving people’s issues is the priority of the Governor’s administration and every department has been directed to quickly respond on the grievances forwarded to them thorough his office, the official added.