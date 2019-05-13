About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 13, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

JK bracing for President’s rule extension

 Jammu Kashmir is bracing for yet another extension in the President’s rule as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has now sought legal opinion into the matter.
Sources in the State government told Rising Kashmir that ECI would announce a decision on the conduct of assembly polls within a fortnight as the June 20 deadline of the current President’s rule is approaching.
Sources said the legal experts engaged by the ECI have opined that the President’s rule could be extended in the State like it was done in the 1990s.
They said ECI is expected to hold another review meeting in the coming days with legal experts and the officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
Sources said the ECI does not want to take the blame on itself for failing to conduct elections in the State before the expiry of the six-month term of the President’s rule on June 20.
Sources said the legal experts had opined that the President’s rule in the State beyond six-month period was not “extraordinary” given the prevailing situation in the State, especially in Kashmir division.
The legal experts have opined that the State had already witnessed nearly six-year-long President’s rule from 1990 to 1996 when the State elections were finally held.
The Union Ministry for Home Affairs is also believed to be of the same opinion as the legal experts on the extension of President’s rule in the State for six more months.
Last month, the Special Observers appointed by the ECI had submitted their report suggesting that elections could be held in the State in June or September-October or November-December.
However the possibility of conducting assembly polls in June seems highly unlikely.
The lower house of the J&K legislature was dissolved by Governor Satya Pal Malik on November 19 last year, and, as per the ECI law, the Assembly polls had to be conducted before May 21 this year.
The State was brought under the spell of Governor’s rule on June 20 last year after the BJP pulled out of the coalition government headed by Peoples Democratic Party’s Mehbooba Mufti.
The Governor’s rule expired on December 20, 2018, leading to imposition of President’s rule for six months, whose term would now end on June 20.
The State government in its report to the ECI had cited tourist season, extreme summer, Amarnath yatra and ongoing Ramadan followed by Eid celebrations on June 5 or 6 for delaying the polls either to September-October or November-December.

