JK BOSE to hold 11th class examination from this session

Riyaz BhatSrinagar
The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of school education (JKBOSE) today said it will hold annual examination for the 11th standard from this session.
Chairperson JKBOSE, Veena Pandita told Rising Kashmir that the examinations of 10th, 11th and 12th standard are likely to be held next month.
She said this month is already near to end and we have not yet finalised date sheet of any classes from 10th to 12th standard
“The proposed date sheet has been submitted before the government and the examinations of all three classes are likely going to be conducted from next month,” Pandita said.