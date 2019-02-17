JK BJP welcomes withdrawal of security to separatists

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina Sunday welcomed the government decision to withdraw security cover of six separatist leaders and said he would "like them to be arrested and jailed" outside the state.
The security cover of separatist leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi, Fazal Haq Qureshi and Shabir Shah was withdrawn Sunday, a decision that comes in the aftermath of the Pulwama suicide attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
Describing Hurriyat leaders as "sinners", Raina alleged that they were the ones responsible for the killings in Pulwama.
"If Kashmir is facing militancy today it is because of (Syed Ali Shah) Geelani, Mirwaiz (Umar farooq), Shabir Shah and Yaseen Malik," Raina said.