About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JK BJP welcomes withdrawal of security to separatists

Published at February 17, 2019 06:17 PM 0Comment(s)1065views


JK BJP welcomes withdrawal of security to separatists

Press Trust of India

Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina Sunday welcomed the government decision to withdraw security cover of six separatist leaders and said he would "like them to be arrested and jailed" outside the state.

The security cover of separatist leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi, Fazal Haq Qureshi and Shabir Shah was withdrawn Sunday, a decision that comes in the aftermath of the Pulwama suicide attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

"The hurriyat people are the real enemies of the Kashmiris and they are the ones who ruined the valley. Their security has been withdrawn is a welcome step and I would like them to be arrest and lodged in Tihar and Jodhpur jails (in Delhi and Rajasthan, respectively)," state BJP chief Raina said.

Describing Hurriyat leaders as "sinners", Raina alleged that they were the ones responsible for the killings in Pulwama.

"If Kashmir is facing militancy today it is because of (Syed Ali Shah) Geelani, Mirwaiz (Umar farooq), Shabir Shah and Yaseen Malik," Raina said.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top