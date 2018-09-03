J&K BJP unlikely to initiate probe into allegations of ‘exploitation’ of women leaders

Allegations are baseless: Ashok Koul
Allegations are baseless: Ashok Koul
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, Sep 02:
Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is unlikely to take any action or initiate a probe into the allegations of exploitation leveled by a woman leader against senior party leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir unit.
A senior woman leader of BJP Priya Jaral created embarrassing situation for the BJP leadership when she publically leveled serious allegations that “women are allegedly being sexually exploited by the senior leaders.”
She confronted senior party functionaries during an all-party condolence meeting at Convention Centre, near Canal Road here recently.
“I was approached by a BJP leader and that leader tried to convince me to approach seniors to become a leader,” the woman alleged while speaking to media at the Convention Centre.
She also made names of two party leaders public.
She further alleged that there were “some women who go to hotels and next day, they become leaders in BJP”. “Hard working woman are not given positions in party. Only those women, who work as per the wishes of such leaders are given good position in the party,” she had alleged.
When contacted, BJP’s senior leader Ashok Koul, told Rising Kashmir that “There is no issue. The allegations are baseless. She was in state executive committee and in the newly formed state executive committee she has been dropped because she was not active,” said Koul.
Koul said that she is “irritated” after she was dropped from the state executive committee. “That is why she is levelling such allegations which have no base. If she has any proof, she should produce it.”