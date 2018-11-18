J&K BJP leader's killing: NIA likely to take over case

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over investigation into the killing of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar by unknown gunmen in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month, officials said Sunday.
A team of NIA experts visited Kishtwar town, 230 kms from here, last week to assist the state police in the ongoing probe. It later sought permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs for taking over the case for a thorough investigation, the officials said.
The Parihar brothers were shot at point-blank range outside their house on November 1 when they were returning home after closing their shop in the town.
The officials said the Home Ministry was likely to give its nod to the NIA for taking over the probe from the special investigation team (SIT) set up by the government.
The SIT has arrested some people including sister of a local militant in connection with the killings.