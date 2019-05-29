J&K BJP hits back at NC, says with 7 pc vote share party trying to be voice of majority

May 29, 2019 | Agencies

Against the backdrop of National Conference claim of repeating 1996 by winning maximum number of seats in next Assembly polls, the state unit of BJP on Wednesday mocked the party asserting that how they can be the voice of the majority with mere 7 per cent vote share.

NC provincial president Devendra Singh Rana on Tuesday had said that the people voted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to the BJP and the saffron party will be able to win 25 seats in next Assembly seats but NC will make a comeback with huge mandate.

"Rattled and unnerved by the massive mandate received by Bharatiya Janata Party, the leadership of National Conference has begun its ugly campaign of lies and falsehood to mislead the people, as a prelude to its campaign for the assembly elections likely to be held in the near future", said Brig Anil Gupta, State Spokesperson of BJP.