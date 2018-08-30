About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JK BJP calls Governor Malik 'our man'

Published at August 30, 2018 01:47 PM 0Comment(s)870views


JK BJP calls Governor Malik

Agencies

Jammu

Ravinder Raina, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir, has described the state's new Governor Satya Pal Malik as "hamara banda" (our man).

In a video clip that went viral on Thursday, Raina, an MLA, is seen telling people around him: "Ab jo Governor aya hai, woh hamara banda hai." (The new Governor is our man).

In the same video, first-time MLA Ravinder Raina claimed that the previous Governor, N.N. Vohra, was changed because he would thrust his views and not listen to BJP leaders.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top